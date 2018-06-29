One dead, suspect injured after crashes and alleged carjackings in Brampton, Etobicoke

One person is dead and another is in custody following a collision in Brampton overnight that is linked to a later crash in Etobicoke, as well as what police allege are numerous carjackings.

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road South shortly after 1 a.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle collision. One person was pronounced dead, and police have closed the intersection for their investigation.

Police allege the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of that crash. Investigators allege the suspect then stole a second vehicle and sped away before getting into a crash at Steeles and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke, Peel police Const. Danny Marttini said.

Police were at the scene of a second multi-vehicle collision at Kipling and Steeles early Friday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

At the time of that multi-vehicle crash, a pedestrian was struck and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following that collision, the suspect attempted to carjack a TTC bus on Weston Road. He failed and was quickly arrested by Toronto police, according to Brad Ross, executive director of corporate communications for the TTC.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police Const. Caroline De Kloet said.