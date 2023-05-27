Toronto police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing that left 1 dead

One person is dead after a stabbing in Toronto's west end Friday night, police say.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive at approximately 10:20 p.m. for report of a stabbing inside of a building.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, police found a victim with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old Black male standing five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.