Toronto police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing that left 1 dead
One person is dead after a stabbing in Toronto's west end Friday night, police say.
Police called to area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive on Friday around 10:20 p.m.
Toronto police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive at approximately 10:20 p.m. for report of a stabbing inside of a building.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, police found a victim with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old Black male standing five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.