Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Toronto police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing that left 1 dead

One person is dead after a stabbing in Toronto's west end Friday night, police say.

Police called to area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive on Friday around 10:20 p.m.

CBC News ·
A police car with a Toronto Police logo
Toronto police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday for report of a stabbing inside of a building. A victim with stab wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

One person is dead after a stabbing in Toronto's west end Friday night, police say.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rowan Drive at approximately 10:20 p.m. for report of a stabbing inside of a building.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, police found a victim with stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old Black male standing five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now