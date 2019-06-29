1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in northwest Toronto

One person is dead and one person is critically injured following a shooting at a highrise residential building in northwest Toronto early Saturday, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road, for a report of a shooting at 1:30 a.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found two people. One was pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto police said a third person was dropped off at a hospital later on.

"We believe this may be related but that is under investigation at this time," Duty Insp. Norm Proctor of Toronto police told reporters near the scene early Saturday.

Sounds of gunshots near Jane St and Eglinton Ave W at 1:30am, officers O/S located two persons VSA, third person walked in to hospital later on. Unknown suspect(s) or direction of travel. 1206091 ^ma —@TPSOperations

Officers are canvassing the area for evidence and surveillance camera video.

"Right now, we're protecting the scene," Proctor said.

No ages or sexes of the victims were released.

No suspect information was available and police said it is not known which direction a suspect or suspects were headed.

Anyone who saw anything is urged to call police at 12 Division.