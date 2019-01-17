Skip to Main Content
One dead in the Annex after fail-to-remain involving garbage truck, say police

Police were called to the area of Bathurst and Lennox streets Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found a male victim unconscious and not breathing. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

One person is dead after a what police believe is a hit-and-run incident involving a garbage truck in the The Annex.

Police were called to the area of Bathurst and Lennox streets Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a male victim unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounce dead at the scene. 

The truck did not remain at the scene, police say.

The intersection was blocked so police could investigate. 

