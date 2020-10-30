1 male dead following 2-vehicle collision on Hwy 401 near Markham Road

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a collision that left one male dead on Highway 401 Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call at 6:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision on in the westbound express lane on Highway 401 before Markham Road.

The victim was found in one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

"I don't know at this time if it was a driver or a passenger, but one male has died as a result of the collision," said acting Sgt. Dan Hunter.

Express lanes have been closed and it is unclear when they will reopen, Hunter said. Traffic in the area will not be allowed to proceed westbound and officers will direct drivers to turn around.

Police are looking to speak to any witnesses who may have information or video footage of the incident.