1 of 4 victims in Kensington Market shooting has died

Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto, that a man in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries in the shooting died in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The 3 other victims have non-life threatening injuries

CBC News ·
One person has died after a shooting Sunday night that sent four people to hospital. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A man in his 20s has died after four people were shot in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.

Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that a victim who suffered serious injuries in the shooting died in hospital Wednesday afternoon. The other three are reported to have non-life threatening injuries, police say, but there is no update on their condition.

Around 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street in the city's Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Paramedics said they transported four people to hospital.

A man in his 20s was in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and was taken to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Another man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to hospital with injuries paramedics say are not serious.  

Sunday's shooting came just over a day after a local rapper and a brand manager with the hip-hop music collective Prime were fatally shot on a busy Toronto street. 

