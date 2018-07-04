1 of 4 victims in Kensington Market shooting has died

A man in his 20s has died after four people were shot in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.

Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that a victim who suffered serious injuries in the shooting died in hospital Wednesday afternoon. The other three are reported to have non-life threatening injuries, police say, but there is no update on their condition.

Around 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, shots rang out at Augusta Avenue and College Street in the city's Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Paramedics said they transported four people to hospital.

A man in his 20s was in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and was taken to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Another man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to hospital with injuries paramedics say are not serious.

Sunday's shooting came just over a day after a local rapper and a brand manager with the hip-hop music collective Prime were fatally shot on a busy Toronto street.