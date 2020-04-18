One dead after fire in downtown Toronto highrise

One person has died after a fire in a downtown Toronto high rise Friday night, paramedics say.

Residents were evacuated from a 22-storey building at 220 Victoria Street, said Toronto Fire.

Police were already in the area for an assault call at 8:13 p.m. when the fire broke out. Police would not say if the two incidents are connected.

The Special Investigations Unit — a police watchdog agency — is now looking into the incident.

Fire on the 12th floor

The fire was in a unit on the 12th floor, mainly on the balcony, said Captain David Eckerman. Fire crews got the call around 9:18 p.m.

One person was brought to the lobby, he said, where crews performed CPR. Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Eckerman said the fire was mostly contained to the apartment, and smoke damage to the rest of the building was minimal. Two buses were on scene Friday night for residents to shelter in.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate. The SIU is a police watchdog agency that investigates reports involving police were there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.