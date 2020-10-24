Male fatally struck by truck following alleged road-rage incident on Highway 401

One male is dead after a transport truck struck him on Highway 401 Friday evening as he walked eastbound in the westbound lane, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The victim was walking on the highway near Avenue Road following an alleged road rage incident, Const. Timothy Dunnah told CBC News.

Police do not yet have details on that incident, Dunnah said.

Emergency crews were called at 6:45 p.m. to the scene of the collision on Highway 401 west of Bathurst Street and east of Allen Road, Toronto paramedics said.

They confirmed that a male pedestrian died after being struck on the highway. There's no word yet on his age.

The OPP believe three vehicles are involved and do not have information on whether the drivers knew each other, said Dunnah. There are no further details on other injuries or how many people were involved.

Dunnah said they believe one person may be in custody, but are awaiting confirmation.

The highway is closed from the Avenue Road transfer and is being held until the crime unit and coroner arrive, he said.