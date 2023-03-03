Ontario Nurses' Association says bargaining with hospitals has broken down

The Ontario Nurses' Association says contract talks with the Ontario Hospital Association have broken down and will now head to arbitration in early May.

The nurses' union started bargaining with the hospitals in late January and talks had entered mediation on Wednesday. A potential contract would impact about 60,000 RNs and health-care professionals who provide care in Ontario hospitals, the union says.

Bernie Robinson, the ONA's interim president, called the latest round of negotiations "incredibly difficult and frustrating." The news comes a day after hundreds of Ontario nurses rallied in Toronto to advocate for what they want to see in a new contract.

"ONA's elected bargaining team went into talks with a strong and clear set of priorities that come from our front lines, and they have been met with an extremely disappointing and disrespectful response from the employers," said Robinson in a release.

Robinson says the union would have preferred to have reached a negotiated contract. The last time that happened in Ontario for hospital-sector ONA members was 2011, the release says.

The Ontario Hospital Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mediation comes as the sector struggles to recruit and retain staff. The nurses do not have the right to strike, and Robinson previously said nurses will not engage in illegal walkouts.

Hospital nurses currently earn $34.24 an hour as a starting salary, per their last contract, and are subject to a grid that goes up to 25 years, when they can earn $49.02 an hour. The current contract expires March 31.

This will be the first contract for the nurses since being subject for three years to a wage restraint law known as Bill 124, which capped increases at one per cent a year.

An Ontario court found Bill 124 unconstitutional late last year, but the government has filed a notice of intent to appeal.