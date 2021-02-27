Ontario reports 1,185 new cases of COVID-19, 16 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Saturday, according to the ministry of health.

The new cases include 331 in Toronto, 220 in Peel Region and 119 in York Region.

Ontario's lab network completed over 59,400 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to health minister Christine Elliott.

The province said it administered 24,339 doses of vaccines on Friday, a new single-day high for the second day in a row. A total of 260,972 people have received both doses of a vaccine.

More to come.