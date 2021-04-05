Ontario logs 5,979 new COVID-19 cases over span of 2 days
Province sees 2,938 cases Monday, 3,041 cases on Sunday
Ontario logged 2,938 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 3,041 cases Sunday as two days' worth of numbers rolled in after Easter weekend.
New cases on Monday include 906 in Toronto, 533 in Peel Region, 391 in York Region, 230 in Ottawa and 140 in Durham, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.
The new numbers push the province's seven-day rolling average, which helps break down trends in the data, to 2,758 — about twice what it was a month ago.
The province's public health units recorded another 22 virus-related deaths, pushing the provincial cumulative death toll since the start of the pandemic to 7,450.
Monday's numbers come after 36,600 tests were completed on Sunday. Sunday's numbers are a result of nearly 46,400 tests completed on Saturday.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 2,545,640 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
More to come.
