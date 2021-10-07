Ontario woman pleads guilty after $2.4M minor hockey fraud

A Georgina, Ont. woman has pleaded guilty to a series of charges linked to a $2.4 million fraud of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA).

In a press release issued Thursday, York Regional Police said 47-year-old Jennifer Guertin had pleaded guilty to charges including theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

The investigation stretches back to November of 2018. That's when, police say, officers with the financial crimes unit got a report about missing funds from the OMHA.

Investigators discovered that during Guertin's tenure as director of finance, she had stolen about $2.4 million from the association. She was later charged in June of 2019.

Guertin was sentenced to two years behind bars and ordered to pay $100,000 to the hockey association, police say.