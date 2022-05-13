Man charged with 2nd degree murder in 2020 Omemee, Ont., death

The OPP has arrested a man in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Alex Tobin, not long after officers released videos and photos to the public.

Tobin was 18 on Feb. 18, 2020, when he was shot in a King Street East apartment in Omemee, Ont. Suspects were seen leaving the apartment building on foot, police say, before getting in a car and driving off on Highway 7.

Police say a 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and with failing to comply with release conditions.

The man appeared in court in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday, according to a police news release.

The OPP says investigators are still searching for at least two more suspects in connection with the case.

There is also a $50,000 reward for anyone whose information leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The OPP is running dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020, or people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.