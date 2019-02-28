Toronto Hydro was rude, uninformative when homeowners asked about new poles, ombudsman finds

Toronto Hydro failed to notify a number of east-end homeowners that it would be replacing or installing new poles in front of their homes, the city's ombudsman has found.

In a report released Thursday, Susan Opler said homeowners found that the utility's responses to queries from customers were late, incomplete and sometimes rude.

Opler's office began its inquiry after it received six complaints from residents about Project Carlaw, Toronto Hydro's capital project to replace old hydro poles in Toronto-Danforth (the former Ward 30).

"We looked into each of those six complaints and found some significant problems with the way that Toronto Hydro was handling the project, not from a technical perspective but really from a customer service and communication with the public perspective," Opler told CBC Toronto.

"The complainants report to us things like being shushed when they asked questions, being cut off abruptly — just really very unhelpful service by Toronto Hydro staff whose job it was to communicate with the public about these matters. We felt that that really fell short of a reasonable standard."

Toronto Ombudsman Susan Opler began the inquiry after six residents in Toronto Danforth (the old Ward 30) complained that Toronto Hydro was installing new poles in front of their homes without notice. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Opler said there were three major areas of concern, with the first being notice to residents. The ombudsman said Toronto Hydro did not follow its own notification process.

"Several people got no notice at all before this kind of work was happening in front of their homes," she explained.

The second area was with the utility's handling of questions and complaints from the public.

"People had questions. 'Why do you have to replace this pole? Can't you put it in the same place as the old pole? Are there lights that are going to be shining inside my window?' All kinds of very reasonable questions and information that people wanted and they were not able to get it," Opler said.

"It wasn't available on the website, it wasn't available in the notices that Toronto Hydro did send, and when people tried to get information by calling or emailing, there were delays, there was a lack of response in some cases and people just don't get the information that they really should have gotten."

The ombudsman also found a lack of consistency in how Toronto Hydro handled requests and questions, citing people who wanted to enquire whether the pole could be placed in a slightly different position than what Toronto Hydro was proposing.

"In some cases Toronto Hydro said, 'Sure, we'll move it.' In other cases they said, 'No, absolutely not,' but there was no explanation and there was often no discussion."

Brian Buchan the director of marketing, communications and public affairs for Toronto Hydro, says the utility has accepted all of the ombudsman’s findings and has agreed to implement the recommendations by September 2019. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Opler made 13 recommendations for Toronto Hydro to improve its communication about pole replacement projects like Project Carlaw, including:

Reviewing, revising and following its own communications plan for projects affecting large numbers of residents.

Providing notice to all affected residents and considering delivery methods that are verifiable.

Meaningfully engaging the local city councillor.

Training staff and developing templates to ensure that Toronto Hydro's communication with the public is respectful.

Using plainer language in notice letters and on the website.

Being prepared to apologize when necessary, including to two of the residents who complained to the ombudsman.

"Toronto Hydro is planning to replace many of the 178,000 hydro poles it has all across the city, so we need to make sure that these types of communication problems do not continue to occur," Opler said.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro says it has accepted all of the ombudsman's findings and has agreed to implement the recommendations by September 2019.

"We're looking into that matter and we're making sure our employees have the tools that are necessary and the templates to treat our customers with the highest degree of fairness and respect," Brian Buchan, the director of marketing, communications and public affairs, told CBC Toronto.

"We appreciate the report, we appreciate the recommendations, we appreciate the feedback from those customers . . . and we're acting accordingly."