Ontario ombudsman lays out plan for new child oversight, French language roles

The Ontario ombudsman's office says it has secured new funding to hire additional staff as it prepares to take on the oversight roles of two offices shuttered by the Progressive Conservative government last year.

Ombudsman Paul Dubé said Friday that the province has approved $8.9 million in funding to bring on 43 new staff members, on top the office's $20.4 million operating budget. The move brings the full-time employees working under the ombudsman to 186.

Beginning May 1, the ombudsman will be handling complaints and investigations that would have previously fallen within the purview of the independent Ontario child advocate and the French Language Services Commissioner (FLSC). Legislation passed in December closed both offices.

"Merging two other offices into ours, while respecting their different legal mandates, expertise and importance in the communities they serve, has been complex and challenging," Dubé said in a news release posted online.

"We have built on our own a proven organizational model for resolving complaints efficiently and conducting impactful investigations."

The ombudsman also secured an additional $3.3 million in "one-time transition costs" that will primarily go to severance packages for 52 employees who lost their jobs when the offices of the child advocate and FLSC closed.

The province says the move will save $3.5 million this fiscal year, and up to $6 million per year moving forward.

Two new "dedicated units" within the ombudsman's office will take on the work formerly performed by the child advocate and FLSC.

The government's decision to dissolve the two offices drew significant backlash from many who work with vulnerable children and from Ontario's francophone population, respectively.

Irwin Elman, the former independent child advocate, has expressed grave concerns about the limitations of the ombudsman's ability to investigate cases of children who die in the care of the province. Further, the ombudsman's responsibilities will not include any advocacy on behalf of children.