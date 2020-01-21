Olivia Nuamah no longer head of Pride Toronto

Olivia Nuamah is no longer the executive director of Pride Toronto, the organization announced Tuesday.

"We would like to thank her for her years of service to Pride," the organization said in a tweet, adding that the move happened as of last Wednesday.

This message is to inform you that, as of Wednesday, January 15th, Olivia Nuamah is no longer the Executive Director of Pride Toronto. We would like to thank her for her years of service to Pride. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideTO</a> —@PrideToronto

Pride did not say what led to Nuamah leaving the role.

Nuamah told CBC Radio's Metro Morning last January that she had no plans to resign amid controversy over police participation in the annual parade.

At the time, there were calls from some of the organization's members for her to step down.

Timeline on search for new leadership promised

In a post on its Facebook page, Pride Toronto said it will conduct a search for new leadership in the near future.

"We will be releasing a proposed timeline for the search for a new Executive Director soon," the post on Tuesday reads.

"This timeline will include multiple opportunities and mechanisms for the Membership and the communities we serve to provide input and authentic engagement into what the skills, experience, priorities and passion of the next Executive Director should be."

Neither Nuamah nor Pride Toronto has responded to a request from CBC Toronto for comment.

Nuamah was named the executive director in February 2017, following the resignation of former executive director Mathieu Chantelois.

At the time, Pride Toronto had described Nuamah as a "community builder, mother and artist" with a background in government and non-profit work, as well as a love of music and DJing.

That experience had given Nuamah "a unique understanding of the representation of trans and queer artists in cultural spaces," Pride Toronto had said on its website.