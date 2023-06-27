Mayor-elect Olivia Chow to speak to Metro Morning

Just hours after being elected mayor of Canada's most populous city, Olivia Chow will speak to CBC Radio's Metro Morning Tuesday morning.

The interview will air at 8:12 a.m., you can listen to it live at 99.1 FM or on CBC Radio One.

The mayor-elect will head to Toronto city hall a day after defeating 101 rivals to win the city's top job. She plans to take office on July 12, the city clerk confirmed in a statement Tuesday morning.

John D. Elvidge said the official election results are set to be certified by Wednesday at the latest.

Chow's request to officially begin her tenure as mayor is "subject to the certification of the official results," he added.

One immediate challenge for the former NDP parliamentarian and past city councillor will be tackling a nearly $1-billion pandemic-related budget shortfall, partly driven by reduced transit revenue and increased shelter costs.

Chow will also have to tackle issues of housing unaffordability and public safety concerns.

The 66-year-old veteran politician and first person of colour to be elected as Toronto's mayor, who has pledged to bring change to the city, will be at city hall for meetings Tuesday. She previously told CBC News that her mayoralty would be "people-centred" and focused on restoring core services.

Chow eked out a win in the mayoral byelection against other candidates vying to replace scandal-departed John Tory, with former deputy mayor Ana Bailão coming in a close second. She secured at least 37.2 per cent of the total vote share.