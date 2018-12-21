Oliver Zhang only wants one thing for Christmas: a home that he can actually live in.

The IT professional, in his late 40s, suffers from environmental sensitivities so severe that he's had to move 70 times in the past three years.

"When the triggers come, I have to move again," he told CBC Toronto. "Your life's just totally destroyed."

His triggers are common indoor chemicals and the scents that many of us take for granted — carpet deodorizers, air fresheners and even paint.

Within two hours of exposure, he says, he's in unbearable pain — from stomach aches to tightness in the chest and lower pelvic discomfort — and must leave.

Even being inside a hospital is painful.

The strain of his fruitless search for a suitable, chemical-free home is plain in his demeanour. He speaks jerkily and is easily distracted.

"I almost do not have a life," he says. "I couldn't enjoy [time with] with my mother; taking good care of my kid . . . For the past three years, I couldn't take him indoor swimming, or see his indoor [piano] performances."

Dr. Lynn Marshall has been treating Zhang for just under a year. She says MCS sufferers can recover, but only with prolonged protection from the airborne chemicals that trigger their illnesses. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Zhang's disorder is know to the medical community as MCS/ES — Multiple Chemical Sensitivities/Environmental Sensitivities.

The Environmental Health Clinic at Women's College Hospital in Toronto specializes in treating those who suffer from the disorder. But those treatments are limited, according to Dr. Lynn Marshall, who's been seeing Zhang for just under a year.

"As well as the patient being very frustrated, I as a doctor am very frustrated too," she said. "He had tears in his eyes because he couldn't go anywhere with his son. I can't help that."

So who do you treat someone with MCS/ES?

"Teach him how to avoid the things that really trigger his symptoms," she says, because that's the first step toward recovery. But it can be a long road, she says. "We can't say how long it will take any individual."

Zhang's condition is so severe that he needs to wear an air filter just to ride the TTC. (Oliver Zhang)

Meanwhile, Marshall says the problem seems to be growing.

She works a limited amount of time at the WCH clinic, but she's seen increases in her workload in recent years.

"Our waiting list is over a year," she says. "I hate that. But that's what it is ... So many people requiring assistance, requiring diagnosis."

Marshall points to federal stats that show 800,500 people were diagnosed with MCS country-wide in 2010, up by 13.5 per cent from 2005.

In Ontario alone, there were 292,700 people diagnosed with MCS by a health care professional in 2010, she says.

This province's ministry of health and long-term care launched a task force on environmental health in 2016. It's job is to find new ways to treat people with MCS.

Results expected in 2019

The ministry wouldn't speak with CBC Toronto but in an emailed statement, ministry spokesperson David Jensen said:

"Phase 2 of the task force, now underway, will consist of developing a set of recommendations for a system of care for people with Multiple Chemical Sensitivities /Environmental Sensitivities as well as for research, and both professional and public education. The government looks forward to receiving the report in 2019."

In Quebec, where more than 180,000 people live with the condition, sufferers aren't waiting for help from their provincial government.

An artist's rendition of a housing project being developed in Quebec specifically for people with MCS/ES. It will eventually house 40 families in the Laurentian Mountains. (Ecoasis)

A group called the Environmental Health Association of Quebec is in the midst of establishing a colony in the Laurentian mountains north of Montreal specifically for sufferers of MCS/ES.

It's called Ecoasis, and it will include four structures, each of which will contain 10 affordable housing units. Ultimately, 40 families will live there, according to EHAQ founder Rahini Peris.

It's part of a larger parcel of land that was donated to the group for a housing project.

Visitors will be screened before entry

Each unit will be specifically designed to include none of the most common triggers that affect people with MCS/ES.

Visitors will be screened to ensure that the housing project isn't contaminated with some of the most widespread triggers, such as perfumes or cigarette smoke.

Peris herself suffered from MCS/ES for more than 20 years.

Her condition eventually subsided in 2016 after she and her family were careful to eliminate as many chemicals and other stressors from her living environment.

'It could happen again'

"I don't have it anymore, but my biggest concern is that I don't know what I'm going to walk into when I walk into a mall. I don't know what chemicals are present," Peris said.

"This happened to me one time. It could happen again."

Recovery will likely also be the outcome for Zhang, Dr. Marshall says.

But until then, Zhang's hunt for a home continues.

Zhang's currently at a downtown women's shelter that just happens to contain no environmental triggers. He lives on disability payments from his former job.

But the shelter has made it clear that his days there are numbered.

And that's got him worried, he says, about where his next stop will be.

"Winter is coming," Zhang said.