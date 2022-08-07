A pair of multimillion jackpot tickets bought in Toronto remain unclaimed

There are at least two millionaires in Toronto who don't know it yet.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says no one has claimed a $55 million Lotto Max prize, adding the ticket was sold somewhere in Toronto.

The jackpot winning ticket was drawn on Friday, with no claimants.

Another ticket, drawn June 28, with a jackpot prize of $70 million has also not been claimed, OLG says.

That ticket was also sold in Toronto.

Claimants have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Players can check their tickets on OLG's website, its app, or by calling 416-870-8946.