Linda O'Leary's case adjourned until Nov. 21 as charges against her amended

The public prosecutor in the case involving Linda O'Leary — the wife of TV personality Kevin O'Leary — on Thursday officially amended the charges against her.

She's is accused in a boat crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, on Lake Joseph in Muskoka. Two people died.

When O'Leary was initially charged, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) said that she could face a $1-million fine and 18 months in jail if convicted.

But the PPSC later said it had "reconsidered" its position, and there's no jail time associated with the charge of careless operation of a vessel. It also said the maximum fine is just $10,000.

When the matter came up Thursday at the Parry Sound courthouse, a representative of Linda O'Leary's lawyer appeared on her behalf. No plea was entered, and the case has been put over to Nov. 21.

O'Leary and her husband were involved in the nighttime boat crash on Lake Joseph, which resulted in the deaths of two people.

A 64-year-old man from Florida died at the scene, while a 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

The man operating the other boat, Richard Ruh, 57, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.