Prosecutors overstated penalties Linda O'Leary faces if convicted in boat crash
Prosecutors overstated penalties Linda O'Leary faces if convicted in boat crash

Federal prosecutors say they were wrong about the penalty Kevin O'Leary's wife could face if she's convicted of a Canada Shipping Act charge that stems from a fatal boat crash.

Maximum fine is just $10K, Public Prosecution Service of Canada says

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says it's "reconsidered" its position, and there's no jail time associated with the charge of careless operation of a vessel.

It also says the maximum fine is just $10,000.

The PPSC said last month when Linda O'Leary was charged that she could face a million dollar fine and 18 months in jail if convicted.

O'Leary's lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has maintained since the charge was laid that prosecutors made a mistake about the potential penalty.

O'Leary is accused in the crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, on Lake Joseph in Muskoka.

A 64-year-old man from Florida died at the scene, while a 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

The man operating the other boat, Richard Ruh, 57, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.

