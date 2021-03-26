Older Torontonians urged to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine now as thousands of slots sit open

Toronto Mayor John Tory is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. ET.

You'll be able to watch it live in this story.

After an initial burst of vaccine bookings earlier this month, Toronto says more older residents now need to sign up in order to fill the nearly 30,000 slots set to be available next week.

"While registrations reached 100 per cent capacity during the first week of city-run clinic operations, more bookings are available," the said in a news release Friday.

The release says appointments will be available next week for Torontonians aged 75 and up at hospital clinics and at the city's five mass vaccination sites.

You can get information on how to book an appointment here.

"I cannot stress this enough: if you are eligible for vaccination, book your appointment as soon as possible. Don't wait," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, in the statement.

According to the latest report, about 436,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the city so far.

Toronto has also announced what it's calling the vaccine equity transportation plan, which provides rides to appointments for eligible residents.

Though the program isn't entirely up and running, the city says rides are available for next week.

Earlier this week, a CBC News story explored why some 200,000 Ontarians over the age of 80 had yet to sign up to get a shot, with experts citing hesitancy, transportation issues and language barriers as possible issues.