History buff shares loves of city's past in Old Toronto Series

Morgan Cameron Ross discovered his love for learning about Toronto's past simply by going for walks.

"You're walking your dog, looking around, wondering, 'What's that and why's it there?'" Ross said.

"You go home and google it, and it's a rabbit hole."

That curiosity grew into Old Toronto Series which is an Instagram, Facebook and YouTube page that showcases archival photos and mini-documentaries on people, places and events throughout the city's history.

"Every single day I am finding something new that I find fascinating or weird," he said.

Ross started a small Instagram account in 2015 and recalls one of the first videos he posted featured Trinity Bellwoods Park. He says it grew from a few hundred to thousands of followers fast.

"I think everyone's really interested in learning something new every day, especially about their neighbourhood and city," he said.

Originally from Vancouver, the York University Canadian History graduate believes coming to Toronto with a tourist perspective made his view of the city unique.

It may come as no surprise that he also loves a good trip to the Toronto Archives. Part of his role with the series is to encourage people to learn more about their surroundings. So far, it seems like there's an appetite for it.

"There's a lot of civic pride the last few years in Toronto, I think we've tapped into that."

His accounts showcase a wide variety of archival photos and videos from a 1975 image of the CN Tower to old McDonaldland cookies. Ross says he often finds it entertaining to see what resonates with people — it's not always the same posts that he finds interesting.

"I found an 1840s poster of a real estate auction, auctioning off parts of land in Toronto and I thought that was so cool," he said.

"I posted it and no one found it interesting."

But Ross says a recent photo posted of vintage pots got a ton of feedback from his followers.

"Everyone loses their mind because their parents had it in the kitchen," he said.

Ross plans to continue posting daily on his Instagram account and is working to expand his video series on YouTube, which he researches and hosts himself. What started as a passion project after strolling the Little Italy area has since turned into his full time gig. One of the things he says he loves most about nostalgia and history is that it brings people together.

"No matter who you are, if you see a photo of the past and you match it up with something in the present, I think we all find that interesting," he said.

"We yearn for those more simple times. Especially if you were a kid at that time."