Toronto police arrest man after alleged arson at Old City Hall courthouse

Toronto police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with an alleged arson at the downtown Old City Hall courthouse.

Police say the man broke into the courthouse Monday night and set fires in three offices that caused considerable damage.

Toronto Fire says its investigation found the fire set off the building's sprinkler system, and the flames and water caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the building.

Court documents were among the items damaged, all located inside the Restitution, Fines and Appeals Office, according to Larry Cocco, the division chief of fire investigations.

The building is a designated National Historic Site of Canada that was built in 1899.

It has operated as the courthouse for the Ontario Court of Justice since it was replaced by the current city hall in the 1960s.

The man, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson, breaking and entering and two counts of failing to comply with his probation.

He was scheduled to appear at Old City Hall on Thursday to face the charges.