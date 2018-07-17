Old City Hall courthouse fire was deliberately set, Toronto Fire says

A Toronto Fire official says an investigation has found a Monday night fire at the Old City Hall courthouse was deliberately set.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says an initial investigation has been completed into the fire, which broke out in the southeast corner of the historic downtown building.

Officials say the fire was brought under control quickly.

Powell says the fire set off the building's sprinkler system, and the fire and water caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Among the items damaged are a number of court documents, though he could not say how many or what they are specifically.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.