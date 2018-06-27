Relatives of Olando Brown demand justice after his death in Barrie police custody

Relatives of a 32-year-old man who died after an arrest in Barrie, Ont., are demanding justice.

Video taken by a bystander on June 22 appears to show police using a stun gun on 32-year-old Olando Brown more than once.

Brown's sister-in-law says nothing will take away the family's pain.

Two hundred people showed up at a vigil for Brown on Monday, among them his 11-year-old daughter.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, the incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on June 22.

He was then taken to a Barrie police station for processing, where he "went into medical distress." Paramedics treated him and took him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he died of his injuries a "short time later," the SIU said.

Barrie police said in their own news release that they cannot provide any comment on the incident because the SIU has invoked its mandate to investigate. The release did not elaborate on why the man was arrested or what charges he may have faced.

The SIU says the investigation is ongoing.

One video of the altercation between the man and police was uploaded to YouTube. It's been watched more than 30,000 times.

In the video, a bystander can be heard criticizing the police officers as two of them struggle with the man, eventually wrestling him to the ground. In a separate video that appears to be captured from a different angle, a third officer joins the arrest at one point.

The day after the man died, the union that represents Barrie police officers said in a tweet, "A tragic incident for all involved occurred in Barrie yesterday. We stand behind our members 100%."

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.