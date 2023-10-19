OHRC urges Toronto police to follow blueprint to address systemic anti-Black racism

Toronto police should destroy historical street check data, provide greater transparency on officer discipline, and implement a distinct policy or procedure on racial profiling if it wants to work toward eradicating systemic anti-Black racism, the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) says.

The recommendations are a handful of the 107 outlined in the OHRC's final report and blueprint released Thursday, concluding its roughly six-year inquiry into anti-Black systemic racism at the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

"The report's findings are clear," said Patricia Deguire, OHRC commissioner.

"Systemic racial discrimination, racial profiling and anti-Black racism exists wherever Black people interact with Toronto police services," she said.

The report details the results of the commission's consultations with Black communities and police that identify gaps in policies and procedures at TPS and Toronto Police Service Board (TPSB).

The report summarizes the findings of the inquiry throughout the years (which you can find in its previous reports) and concluded that Black people are over-represented in all areas of Toronto policing in comparison to their share of Toronto's population, including:

Arbitrary street checks and stops.

Arrests and charges.

Use of force, including deadly force.

Strip searches.

The ORHC says Black people need change and not another report indicating issues, after decades of research confirming systemic racism in the force. They want their recommendations to be legally binding by working with Toronto police on an agreement.

"The OHRC's inquiry has confirmed that Black communities have little confidence in a process that does not result in accountability for the TPS and TPSB," the commission wrote in its report.

"Legally binding measures are an important step in building confidence in policing and promoting a fundamental shift in practices and culture."

TPS welcomes report

Last summer, then-Interim Police Chief James Ramer acknowledged and apologized for systemic racism after the force's analysis of 2020 use of force and strip search data confirmed what Black communities have been telling the TPS for years.

In a statement released Thursday morning, police say they welcome the report and "view it as an important contribution to the work already underway" in its efforts to address anti-Black racism.

"Both the Service and the Board are committed to learning, and to continuing this important work as we address the impacts of systemic racism," said TPS Chief Myron Demkiw.

Toronto police chief apologizes after race-based data released. Toronto's police chief, James Ramer, apologized to racialized communities after new data the force collected showed the communities were 'disproportionately overpoliced.'

"We readily accept that there is more and challenging work to be done, and we welcome the OHRC's Report as an important resource for us as we continue this work. We will continue to work to identify how best to move forward within the spirit of the Report."

The force says it will begin reviewing the recommendations in terms of "legal compliance, operational feasibility, and budgetary impact to determine if and how each can be implemented."

"We acknowledge the great toll it takes to come forward, to relay these intense and powerful experiences and their harmful impacts, and then to do it again and again, when it feels like no one is listening," said TPSB chair Ann Morgan.

"We say today, we are listening. We are hearing you, whether you are a member of Toronto's Black communities, or a member of our Service. We acknowledge that, while we may already be on a path of change, more change is necessary, and it must be sustained, comprehensive, and deep."