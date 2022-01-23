Officials investigating cause of fire on same Brampton street where three boys died in townhouse fire

Fire officials are investigating the causes of a townhouse fire in Brampton near the location of another deadly house fire earlier this week.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said that fire services received a call roughly around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was at a three-storey townhouse at 39 Ellis Dr., the same street where three boys died in a fire on Thursday.

They found the fire on the third floor of the building and quickly extinguished it, Boyes said. The townhouse was unoccupied at the time, he added.

One first responder suffered a minor injury when he cut his hand on a piece of glass, according to Boyes. There were no other injuries.

On scene for a 2 alarm fire at 39 Ellis dr. Please avoid area. Part of Clark blvd. shut down for crew safety.

Boyes confirmed that the fire on Sunday happened beside the building that caught fire on Thursday but said that the two fires are not connected.

"I'm sure it's traumatic for people to see fire trucks back in the neighbourhood, especially so soon after such a tragic fire that happened just a few days ago," said Boyes. "We do want to assure them that [the fires] are separate and distinct."

The Office of the Fire Marshal opened an investigation into the causes of the fire on Sunday. There had been contractors working on repairing the building because it had been damaged by the first fire, Boyes said.

"They were working on that during the day, but we're not sure if that has contributed in any way to the fire," he said. "To be safe, we called in the Office of the Fire Marshal to do a full investigation."