Ford government to reverse recent urban boundary expansions

The Ontario government says it will reverse controversial expansions it made to the urban boundaries of some municipalities as part of its plan to build more homes.

Housing Minister Paul Calandra said Monday he would soon introduce legislation that will wind back provincial changes to the "official plans" of the following municipalities and regional municipalities:

Barrie

Belleville

Guelph

Hamilton

Ottawa

City of Peterborough

Halton Region

Niagara Region

Peel Region

Waterloo Region

York Region

Wellington County

Calandra said he has been reviewing past decisions of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to ensure they were made in a "manner that maintains and reinforces public trust."

He said some of the changes made to urban boundaries did not meet that standard, as there was "too much involvement from the minister's office, too much involvement from individuals in the minister's office" in those decisions.

Some municipalities, including Hamilton, have said the boundary expansions were not needed to build housing.

MPP Steve Clark was housing minister at the time the changes were introduced. He resigned from that post in the wake of two damning reports about his involvement in removing 15 parcels of land from the Greenbelt for development.

Earlier this month, Calandra introduced legislation to return those lands to the Greenbelt while also insulating the government from any legal action from developers affected by the move. Calandra said Monday that the pending legislation to reverse boundary changes would also include provisions to protect the government from legal consequences.

More to come.