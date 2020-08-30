7 officers injured, 4 of them sent to hospital, after Toronto demonstration

Toronto police say seven officers were injured — including four who were sent to hospital — during an incident at a demonstration in midtown.

Police say two people have been arrested, and there's no word on what charges they may face.

They say it's not clear whether anyone involved in the altercation was there for the demonstration.

They say the incident began just before 8 p.m. Saturday when a person who wasn't involved in the demonstration jumped onto a car.

Police say officers intervened, and a second person jumped in and began fighting with the officers.

They say a hostile crowd then surrounded the officers.