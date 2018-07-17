Toronto police suspend officer accused of leaking memo about security threat

Toronto police have suspended an officer accused of leaking sensitive information about a potential security threat that led to a heightened police presence in downtown Toronto.

The officer is alleged to have shared an "unapproved operational plan" with some Toronto media outlets on July 12, which included a warning about a possible vehicle-ramming attack.

The officer is also accused of sharing information with the force's private sector partners.

"It was police information that should not have been shared outside of the police service," said police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

On Thursday last week, Toronto police ramped up security at the CN Tower and surrounding areas in response to what it officially called an "unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information."

"It was not the most accurate and up-to-date information that we had used to brief both our members and members of the public," Gray added.

The officer has been suspended with pay while the force begins its internal investigation.