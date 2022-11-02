Toronto man charged for allegedly impersonating parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly impersonating a parking enforcement officer in an attempted scam, police say.

Officers were first called to the Yonge and Elm Street area at around 10 p.m. for a suspicious incident, police said in a news release.

Investigators say the alleged impersonator issued a fake parking ticket to someone sitting in their car. The man said he would waive the ticket if the driver made a payment at a reduced rate directly to him, according to the news release.

Police told CBC News that the driver alerted them of the incident after paying to avoid the fine.

A 22-year-old Toronto man was arrested Wednesday and charged with personating a peace officer, extortion and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say they suspect there may be more victims, and are urging anyone with information, or who believes they might be a victim, to contact police at 418-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com .

The accused was reported to have been wearing a bright yellow safety vest with the words "parking enforcement" on the back. He also had on a bullet-proof vest, a light blue shirt, black pants and was carrying a brown clipboard with yellow paper tickets.

Toronto police say the public should be aware that peace officers do not accept or process payments for fines.