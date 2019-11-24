OPP officer in hospital after being struck responding to collisions in Stouffville
Officer was tending to incidents on icy roads, police say
An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police is in hospital after being injured while attending to multiple collisions along icy roads near Whitchurch-Stouffville, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
It happened near Highway 404 and Bloomington road on Sunday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
In his tweet, Schmidt urged drivers to slow down and move over when coming across a collision.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> officer in hospital after being struck while attending to multiple collisions on icy roads near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy404?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy404</a>/Bloomington Rd.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDownMoveOver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDownMoveOver</a><br>Investigation ongoing. <a href="https://t.co/VxArn9zHDo">pic.twitter.com/VxArn9zHDo</a>—@OPP_HSD