OPP officer in hospital after being struck responding to collisions in Stouffville
OPP officer in hospital after being struck responding to collisions in Stouffville

Officer was tending to incidents on icy roads, police say

CBC News ·
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said an OPP officer was injured near Highway 404 and Bloomington Road. (Kerry Schmidt)

An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police is in hospital after being injured while attending to multiple collisions along icy roads near Whitchurch-Stouffville, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. 

It happened near Highway 404 and Bloomington road on Sunday afternoon. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

In his tweet, Schmidt urged drivers to slow down and move over when coming across a collision. 

 
