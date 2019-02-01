Toronto police officer to be charged with misconduct in connection with Bruce McArthur case

A Toronto police officer is expected to be charged with two counts of professional misconduct in connection with the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier is set to appear at a tribunal Tuesday on charges of insubordination and neglect of duty under the Police Services Act, his lawyer Lawrence Gridin tells CBC News.

McArthur, 67, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to killing eight men, many of whom had ties to Toronto's Gay Village, between 2010 and 2017.

The allegations against Gauthier relate to an early interaction between McArthur and police, which is regarded by some as a missed opportunity.

In 2017, Chief Mark Saunders publicly dismissed the idea of a serial killer in the Village, remarks that drew the ire of residents once McArthur was arrested.

Reports emerged later that a man had previously told police he'd been strangled by McArthur. Police questioned, then released McArthur sometime before 2017, a move that later prompted the Toronto police professional standards unit to launch an internal investigation into the matter.

In a statement Friday evening, Gridin said, "The decision not to charge Bruce McArthur for the 2016 incident was made in conjunction with Detective Gauthier's supervisor and based on the information available at the time."

The statement went on to say Gauthier conducted a "proper" investigation of McArthur, and made the information available to all other investigators involved.