Off-duty officer charged with impaired driving following serious collision in Markham

A police officer has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following a serious collision in Markham on Sunday, York Regional Police say.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious collision on Highway 7 near York Durham Line.

Investigators say a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for treatment.

Officers later located the vehicle and took an off-duty officer into custody.

The 42-year-old police constable has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, operation of a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.

The officer has been suspended from duty and the incident has been forwarded to the Professional Standards Bureau for further investigation.