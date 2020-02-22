OECTA suspends rotating one-day strikes and returns to bargaining table

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), says it's suspending a series of rotating strikes planned for next week and will head back to the bargaining table with the province.

Earlier this week OCETA had announced it would be holding rotating one-day strikes in dozens of school boards next week.

The union issued a statement late Friday, saying the mediator has called the parties back to the table on Monday, Feb. 24, and OECTA has "been assured that the discussions will be meaningful."

"We have always said that our goal is to negotiate a deal at the bargaining table and it is clear that our efforts are being effective in forcing the government to work with our association toward a fair agreement," OCETA president Liz Stuart wrote in a statement.

"Catholic teachers have demonstrated that we will do what is necessary to stand up against this government's cuts to publicly funded education. Should negotiations cease being productive, further strike action will be announced."

OECTA participated in several bargaining days with the province this week but the talks came to a conclusion on Thursday night.

On Friday OECTA members participated in a province-wide strike by Ontario's four teacher unions.