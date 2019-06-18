OCAD and Ryerson announce evacuations, building closures
The art and design university announced Tuesday morning all buildings are being evacuated. A few minutes later, Ryerson's Chang School also announced it was closing.
The Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD) announced Tuesday morning that all buildings are being evacuated and closed.
It's not clear at this time why the buildings are being emptied.
A few minutes later, The Chang School at Ryerson University said on Twitter it was closing for a police investigation.
IMPORTANT: The Chang School is closed for a police investigation. Community members are encouraged to go to the Podium building. Further details to come as they are available.—@RyersonU
All buildings on OCAD U's campus are closed until until further notice. All buildings are being evacuated. Please follow directions of Safety and Security staff on site. Please your check student/staff/faculty emails and this space for updates.—@OCAD
More to come.