OCAD and Ryerson announce evacuations, building closures
Toronto·Breaking

The art and design university announced Tuesday morning all buildings are being evacuated. A few minutes later, Ryerson's Chang School also announced it was closing.

OCAD buildings are being evacuated and closed. Ryerson's Chang School is also being closed. (OCADU)

The Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD) announced Tuesday morning that all buildings are being evacuated and closed. 

It's not clear at this time why the buildings are being emptied. 

A few minutes later, The Chang School at Ryerson University said on Twitter it was closing for a police investigation.

More to come. 

