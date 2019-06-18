OCAD and Ryerson announce evacuations, building closures

The Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD) announced Tuesday morning that all buildings are being evacuated and closed.

It's not clear at this time why the buildings are being emptied.

A few minutes later, The Chang School at Ryerson University said on Twitter it was closing for a police investigation.

IMPORTANT: The Chang School is closed for a police investigation. Community members are encouraged to go to the Podium building. Further details to come as they are available. —@RyersonU

All buildings on OCAD U's campus are closed until until further notice. All buildings are being evacuated. Please follow directions of Safety and Security staff on site. Please your check student/staff/faculty emails and this space for updates. —@OCAD

More to come.