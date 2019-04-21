Man killed in Oakwood Village shooting overnight

A man was killed in a shooting in Oakwood Village overnight Sunday, according to Toronto police.

Callers reported hearing the sound of gunshots around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Vaughan Road and Glenora Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was without vital signs, police said.

Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

According to Toronto police Insp. Darren Alldrit, the specific address provided in the call to dispatchers is a restaurant, but he could not say if the shooting had any connection to the establishment.

Alldrit said that investigators believe multiple people may have seen the shooting occur.

"We have no suspect information at this time with regards to the shooting, but what I do understand is there were several witnesses here at the time of the shooting and that those people had left prior to our officers arriving," he told CBC Toronto from the scene.

"Our officers are canvassing the area, looking for any other witnesses or any video that may be available from these residences or businesses," he continued.

Anyone with potentially useful information for investigators is asked to call the Toronto police homicide unit, 13 Division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.