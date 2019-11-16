Man dead after shooting in west end Toronto

A man is dead after a shooting on a sidewalk in Toronto's west end early Saturday, police say.

The shooting happened on Oakwood Avenue south of Vaughan Road. Toronto police officers in the area heard gunfire at about 1:40 a.m. Callers also reported hearing the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man with very serious gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed him to hospital through an emergency run. The man was without vital signs when transported and he died in hospital.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. Police have taped off the area as officers collect evidence at the scene and look for surveillance camera footage from nearby businesses.

A maroon SUV was seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with security camera video or dashboard camera video is urged to come forward.

SHOOTING:<br>Oakwood Av + Vaughan Rd<br>**1:42 am**<br>- Multiple gunshots heard<br>- Maroon SUV seen fleeing<br>- Officers o/s<br>- Have located victim<br>- Suffering serious gunshot wounds<br>- Emergency run to hospital<br>- Victim has succumbed to injuries<br>- Homicide now investigating<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2212187?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2212187</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations



