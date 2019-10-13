2 women seriously injured in shooting outside bar in west end

Two women were seriously injured in a shooting outside a bar in Toronto's west end early Sunday, police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk in front of The Greens Bar & Restaurant on Oakwood Avenue near Vaughan Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2:25 a.m.

Callers told police they heard about six shots and the gunfire prompted several people to flee.

When officers arrived, they found the two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics took the two women to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers have been canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance camera video.