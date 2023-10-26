Teen rushed to hospital with critical injuries after stabbing near Toronto high school

A 17-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after a stabbing near a Toronto high school Thursday, emergency officials say.

On X, formerly Twitter, Toronto police said the youth was stabbed inside Oakwood Collegiate Institute, near St. Clair West Village, just before 1 p.m. In an update around 2:30 p.m., police confirmed the stabbing didn't actually take place inside the building.

In a news conference Thursday evening, Duty Insp. Peter Wehby said the boy was a student of the school and was found with a stab wound on the steps outside.

"We believed he was stabbed away from the school, and he came into the school to get some help," said Wehby.

"We do not believe that anybody's at risk at the school."

The school was put into lockdown, police say. It has since been lifted.

Paramedics say they transported the boy to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Wehby confirmed he is in serious but not life-threatening condition.

In a letter to parents and caregivers, Toronto District School Board says it's providing students with access to social workers as a result of the incident.

Police don't have any suspect information at this time, and are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.