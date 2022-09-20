Oakville teacher wrongly named in viral online posts, news reports: school board

The Halton District School Board says one of its teachers has been misidentified in photos and videos that have been widely circulated online, and become the subject of news reports in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the board said it is trying to "formally correct misinformation that is being spread online and in the media about a staff member."

The news release says Oakville Trafalgar High School has "received significant attention online over the past several days."

Photos and videos purportedly recorded at the school show a teacher wearing what appear to be large, prosthetic breasts. The board confirmed it is aware of the situation in a statement to CBC Toronto, but said it won't comment further because it is a "personnel matter."

"The HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code," it said.

The board says the teacher in question has been incorrectly identified in some posts and news reports as Stephen Hanna.

"While we cannot confirm the identity of the individual in the photos/videos/radio segments, we can confirm that the individual is not Stephen Hanna," the statement from the board reads.

"Stephen Hanna is a staff member of the Halton District School Board who is an entirely separate individual and is completely unrelated to this matter."

The board goes on to say that it is requesting all news outlets and publications that have shared incorrect information about the issue to remove Hanna's name from their coverage and posts.