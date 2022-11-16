Oakville high school lockdown lifted following threat Wednesday morning

An Oakville high school was locked down on Wednesday morning following a threat against a controversial teacher.

The Halton District School Board says staff and students were told to stay home after it received a bomb threat against Oakville Trafalgar High School this morning.

The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m. and students were allowed to attend classes after Halton police deemed the school safe. Police say their investigation is continuing.

The threat, made in an email seen by CBC Toronto, references a recent controversy at the school surrounding a teacher leading a shop class wearing what appear to be large prosthetic breasts. The threat was also allegedly aimed at staff and board officials who support the teacher.

The school board has said it is treating that situation as a "personnel matter" and that it recognizes the rights of students and staff alike to attend schools without discrimination.

"Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code," the board previously noted.