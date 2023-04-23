89-year-old pedestrian killed after Oakville collision

An 89-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Oakville Saturday evening.

In a news release Sunday, Halton Regional Police said a 44-year-old Oakville woman was driving her car heading north on Trafalgar Road near the Queen Elizabeth Way around 8 p.m. when she struck the man.

The man, police say, was a pedestrian who was walking near the Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court intersection. The Oakville resident was crossing the road with his walker before he was hit.

The intersection was closed for an investigation into the collision but has since reopened.