Oakville man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly spitting in officer's face

A 32-year-old Oakville man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly spitting in the face of a police officer, Halton Regional Police say.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Halton Regional Police Service officers were called to 2325 Trafalgar Rd. in Oakville in response to a report of an intoxicated man who was yelling and swearing at people passing by.

The man was reportedly drinking an open can of beer and was sticking his head into people's vehicles, police say.

Officers located the man in the area of Iroquois Shore and Trafalgar Road in Oakville, but police say he proceeded to assault an officer, and was subsequently arrested.

Once in custody, the man allegedly spat directly into the face of an officer, and continued attempts to fight, police said in a news release on Sunday.

The man — who has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, cause disturbance, fail to comply with probation and public intoxication — was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Oakville's two district on-duty staff sergeant at 905-825-4747 ext. 2210.