Oakville man charged following alleged 'hate motivated' assault

A 34-year-old man from Oakville has been charged in connection with an alleged "hate motivated" assault on Saturday afternoon, Halton police say.

According to a release issued Saturday, police were called to a parking lot in the area of Cornwall and Trafalgar roads around 2:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

The accused was allegedly crouching down near the victim's vehicle when the victim, a person of colour, asked what he was doing.

That's when the accused apparently yelled several racial slurs at the victim and assaulted him, according to reports told to officers by the victim and numerous witnesses at the scene.

Upon arriving, the accused "actively resisted" an officer prior to being arrested, police say.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. The arresting officer was uninjured.

The accused has been charged with assault, and assault with intent to resist arrest and cause disturbance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.