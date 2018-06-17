Oakville man, 29, faces 10 charges after downtown shooting

A 29-year-old Oakville man is facing multiple charges as the investigation continues into an early Friday morning shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police say a weapon was fired twice at a large crowd of people in the area of King and Portland streets at around 2:50 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Immediately following the shooting, two suspects fled on foot, northbound on Portland Street and west on Adelaide Street West, and then entered a black four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows.

The suspect, who was arrested on Saturday, faces ten charges, including uttering death threats, attempted murder, and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

Investigators are looking for a second man who was with the accused.

He is described as five feet six inches to five feet seven inches, clean-shaven with short dark hair and thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, jeans, two-tone sneakers and carrying a dark satchel across his body.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).