Halton police investigate after man killed in 'possible shooting incident' in Oakville

Halton police homicide investigators are probing the death of a man after a "possible shooting incident" late Friday night.

Officers responded to Rebecca Street, between Dorval and Maurice drives, shortly after 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a man in "medical distress," according to Insp. Derek Davis.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Davis did not have any further information about the victim and there is currently no possible suspect.

The force's homicide unit has taken control of the investigation.

Police also captured images of the scene using a drone. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Officers equipped in tactical gear and at least one canine unit helped search the area in the aftermath of the incident.

Police expect to keep Rebecca Street closed to traffic until at least the late morning, and officers will be canvassing in the area throughout the daylight hours Saturday and possibly Sunday as well, he said.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, a tweet from Halton police said overnight.