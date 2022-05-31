Suspect in custody after Oakville high school locked down over report of male with gun

A person is in custody after an Oakville high school was locked down on Tuesday afternoon following a report of a male with a gun nearby.

Halton Region police say the lockdown at White Oaks Secondary School has now been lifted.

Five other schools were placed in a hold and secure position but those measures have also been lifted. Those schools were Ecole secondaire Gaetan Gervais, Montclair Public School, St. Michael Catholic Elementary School, Munns Public School and École élémentaire du Chêne.

A hold and secure is a school response to an incident in the general vicinity, but not on or near school property.

Police say they were called about a person with a firearm around 2:30 p.m. Around 3:30 p.m., they tweeted that an arrest had been made.

"There is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety," police said in a tweet.

A heavy police presence in the area, however, will continue, police said.

The incident comes just days after several schools in Scarborough went into lockdown following reports of a man in the area with a rifle. Police later discovered the weapon was a pellet gun, according to Ontario's police watchdog. The 27-year-old man was shot dead by police.

A few days later, two schools in York Region were placed under hold and secure precautions following a threat posted online by a teenager — holding what appeared to be firearm.