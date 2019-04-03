Woman dead after 2-alarm fire in Oakville

A two-alarm fire in Oakville has left one woman dead and displaced several residents.

A call came in around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Robinson Street near Lakeshore Road East and Trafalgar Road.

The victim was found in a second-floor unit of a March of Dimes building, a non-profit housing corporation. She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

Fire crews worked quickly to douse the fire, Halton Police Insp. Jeff Sandy told CBC Toronto. Speed was important in this case because the building sits in "the tight confines of downtown Oakville," he added.

The entire second floor of the apartment building has been evacuated and residents have been moved to a nearby church until Wednesday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal, Halton Police and Oakville Fire are on the scene investigating. No word on what caused the fire.